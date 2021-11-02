YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom says power outages may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 2, 2021
Loadshedding may be implemented at short notice should any further
breakdowns occur; Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained pic.twitter.com/ZEcDw1ZFOx
