The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series on Art Education - The Influence of African Art on Modernism
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Alastair Meredith
Today at 14:35
The Car Featrue - How Airbags work
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 18:09
Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year on year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Local government elections 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY’s Strategy Consulting arm)
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'

2 November 2021 11:39 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Elections
DA
John Steenhuisen
#Elections2021

Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in.

As results are trickling in of the local government election, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhusien says he is comfortable with how the party is doing so far.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela he has had a look at their internal polling and they will have a good result.

People who've written the DA off saying we are going to get 16%, 19% are going to be disappointed.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

We have been a lot more certain about who we are in these elections and a lot of voters have seen that. A lot of people walked away from the DA in the last election because they didn't know who we are.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Asked if he will take responsibility if the DA performs badly in these elections, Steenhuisen says all leaders take responsibility.

I am being asked to write an obituary when I haven't had my diagnosis from the doctor yet. Let's wait for the diagnosis and take it from there.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below:




