Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'





As results are trickling in of the local government election, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhusien says he is comfortable with how the party is doing so far.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela he has had a look at their internal polling and they will have a good result.

People who've written the DA off saying we are going to get 16%, 19% are going to be disappointed. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

We have been a lot more certain about who we are in these elections and a lot of voters have seen that. A lot of people walked away from the DA in the last election because they didn't know who we are. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Asked if he will take responsibility if the DA performs badly in these elections, Steenhuisen says all leaders take responsibility.

I am being asked to write an obituary when I haven't had my diagnosis from the doctor yet. Let's wait for the diagnosis and take it from there. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below: