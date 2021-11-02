Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte
With local government election results trickling in, the Electoral Commission (IEC) has defended its running of the elections.
RELATED: Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'
The African National Congress (ANC) acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte says because her party was on the ground, she can speak fairly confidently on the commissions handling of the elections.
Duarte shares these views at the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Tshwane.
Barring a few small problems, the IEC has done a very good job in a short space of time. Forty two days is not enough to run an election of this magnitude.Jessie Duarte, Acting secretary-general - ANC
The African National Congress has not laid any complaints against the IEC, she says.
She adds that it is unfair and untrue to say that the IEC is the ANC and that is why the party will not criticise the commission.
This worries me as this is something the Democratic Alliance has been saying often and it will have to provide evidence or else we might have to take further action.Jessie Duarte, Acting secretary-general - ANC
More from Politics
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in.Read More
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC
The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day.Read More
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.Read More
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.Read More
CHANGE party not happy with PR ballot paper changes
Party president Lesiba Molokomme says they were made aware of the problem around 1am on Monday morning.Read More
'We expect EFF to have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around'
Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz talks about possible coalitions in these elections than in 2016Read More
Ramaphosa casts his vote, promises to tackle electricity and water complaints
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise who was in Chiawelo where the president voted.Read More
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot
Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.Read More