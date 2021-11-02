Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte





With local government election results trickling in, the Electoral Commission (IEC) has defended its running of the elections.

The African National Congress (ANC) acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte says because her party was on the ground, she can speak fairly confidently on the commissions handling of the elections.

Duarte shares these views at the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Tshwane.

Barring a few small problems, the IEC has done a very good job in a short space of time. Forty two days is not enough to run an election of this magnitude. Jessie Duarte, Acting secretary-general - ANC

The African National Congress has not laid any complaints against the IEC, she says.

She adds that it is unfair and untrue to say that the IEC is the ANC and that is why the party will not criticise the commission.

This worries me as this is something the Democratic Alliance has been saying often and it will have to provide evidence or else we might have to take further action. Jessie Duarte, Acting secretary-general - ANC