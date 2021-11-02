An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt





Airbags play an important role in saving people's lives when involved in an accident.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehena, Car Magazine technical specialist and former technical editor Nicol Louw says for pregnant women should sit a little further from the steering wheel.

He adds that for children there are instructions on the car seat on how to strap the child.

Because airbags deploy with such a force, it can cause injuries or death if it deploys at the wrong moment or for example if you haven't worn your seatbelt. Nicol Louw, Technical specialist and former technical editor - Car Magazine

Don't think that when you don't wear your seatbelt the airbag will save you, the airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt. Nicol Louw, Technical specialist and former technical editor - Car Magazine

Listen to the full interview below: