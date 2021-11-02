Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year on year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:11
Cyril Ramaphosa secures major COP26 green finance deal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melissa Fourie - Director at the Centre for Environmental Rights
Today at 18:13
Local government elections 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY's Strategy Consulting arm)
Today at 18:50
Net1 snaps up Connect Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Meyer - CEO at Net1 UEPS Technologies
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - investment time horizon.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they w... 2 November 2021 3:41 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm The power utility said that another unit at the Kusile power station also tripped, while two other units failed to return to servi... 2 November 2021 3:27 PM
YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. 2 November 2021 10:02 AM
View all Local
The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections. 2 November 2021 5:00 PM
Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout. 2 November 2021 1:00 PM
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis' Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in. 2 November 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt

2 November 2021 3:41 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Accidents
seatbelt
airbags

Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they work.

Airbags play an important role in saving people's lives when involved in an accident.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehena, Car Magazine technical specialist and former technical editor Nicol Louw says for pregnant women should sit a little further from the steering wheel.

He adds that for children there are instructions on the car seat on how to strap the child.

Because airbags deploy with such a force, it can cause injuries or death if it deploys at the wrong moment or for example if you haven't worn your seatbelt.

Nicol Louw, Technical specialist and former technical editor - Car Magazine

Don't think that when you don't wear your seatbelt the airbag will save you, the airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt.

Nicol Louw, Technical specialist and former technical editor - Car Magazine

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm

2 November 2021 3:27 PM

The power utility said that another unit at the Kusile power station also tripped, while two other units failed to return to service as anticipated.

YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice

2 November 2021 10:02 AM

The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained.

Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight

2 November 2021 6:21 AM

The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45.

Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist

1 November 2021 2:50 PM

News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police.

SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot

1 November 2021 12:02 PM

Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.

Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations

1 November 2021 12:00 PM

MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS after 10 to 15 minutes.

Kempton Park residents frustrated as Eskom switches off power on election day

1 November 2021 11:41 AM

Residents from Kempton Park West, Terenure, Rhodes field, Aston Manor, Edleen, Van Riebeeck Park and surrounding areas woke up to no electricity on Monday.

Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele

1 November 2021 10:50 AM

Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces.

DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead

1 November 2021 8:40 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.

Has the media faired well in covering local government elections?

1 November 2021 7:19 AM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on media coverage during the elections.

