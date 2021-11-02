Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm
Eskom said on Tuesday it will implement stage two rolling power cuts from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility said that another unit, at the Kusile power station, also tripped, while two other units failed to return to service as anticipated, placing the power system under more pressure.
#PowerAlert2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 2, 2021
Regretfully, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow as power constraints persist@News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/h4y5X3fdps
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kvkirillov/kvkirillov1512/kvkirillov151200035/49927316-blackout-concept-lighting-candle-near-laptop-with-dark-empty-screen.jpg
