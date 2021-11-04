Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future





The “Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us shape the future.

What does sustainability really mean? Is it just a catchword right now or really something that can impact a thriving future for generations to come? The most inspiring designs, the grittiest performances and the most ingenious technological solutions mean nothing if they’re not sustainable.

As the world begins to shift away from a world of opulence and the meaningless accumulation of wealth, humankind is looking at what nature can teach us about sustainable innovation and what we can do to safeguard our future.

In this episode, podcast host, Azania Mosaka, and certified biomimicry professional and civil engineer, Gamelihle Sibanda unpack the new definition of luxury emerging in our world and delve into a mindset change where luxury and sustainability become synonymous.

As humans, we have been playing by our own rules for thousands of years and, there’s no doubt that we’ve achieved remarkable things in this time. But we’ve arrived at a point in time where the decisions that we make in the next few years will determine the future of our society, our species, the environment, and our planet.

Mother Nature has proven how connected everything is. And, while it’s all good and well to talk about how we can save the planet, remembering that we actively co-create our world along with nature – it is time for us to think about how we can continue our existence as well.

Perhaps, we've been talking too much about how to save the planet. It's now time to save yourself because if we as humans go extinct, Mother Earth will regenerate within a short period of time and the symphony of life will play on… and we won’t be there to enjoy the music. Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

As one of only four certified biomimicry professionals in Africa, Sibanda understands the relationship between humans and nature better than anyone. He sits at the feet of nature and sees it as a research and development laboratory, absorbing the lessons that Mother Nature has been teaching us for billions of years.

The reason why we have to learn from nature to inspire our sustainable innovations, is because we are such a young species. Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

Plotting the existence of our universe on the Cosmic Calendar – Sibanda says that we can start to put our existence in perspective.

If the big bang theory is accurate (no, not the television series but the widely accepted theory or cosmological model which predicts that the evolution of the universe occurred 13.8 billion years ago), humankind came into existence at least fifteen minutes before midnight on the 31st of December.

If you think about it, our species is younger than we think… and we’ve already changed the Earth in profound, and possibly irreversible ways.

We supposedly as homo sapiens have only been around for say, 200,000 years – we are so young. It is in our interest to learn from nature and extract those strategies that have worked and (have) been refined. Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

To survive long into the future, we need to change the way we live and Sibanda believes that nature can help. In fact, estimations show that humans are consuming resources as if we have 1.7 earth planets and obviously, this is a road to ruin and completely unsustainable, says Sibanda.

If we are lucky, this may not happen in our lifetime but definitely, our grandchildren will pay the ultimate price… it is very, very important that we address this challenge and begin to apply the principles of sustainability. Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

But, while all of this might sound dark, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel.

Only in darkness do we see the renewable light

We’re on the verge of an energy revolution. As fossil fuels begin to run out and our national energy provider struggles to maintain ageing power plants, renewable energy is the resounding answer that will solve one of society’s biggest challenges – energy.

Following the amendment to South Africa’s electricity regulations, independent power producers (IPPs) have embraced the opportunity to diversify the country’s energy sources and reduce our electricity supply gap.

Finally, we no longer have to imagine all the possibilities that nature presents to us… from using vertical wind turbines to generate wind energy, using tidal and wave energy of the ocean to generate electricity, and repurposing South Africa’s old, abandoned mine shafts to generate electricity using the force of gravity.

The idea that South African companies are using nature’s tried and tested strategies to tap into the abundant source of clean energy that is just waiting to be explored, excites Sibanda even though it may take a while for this kind of green technology to become mainstream.

The potential of big battery technology

Big battery technology is at a pivotal point – it is one of the simplest ways for us to make the switch from fossil fuels like coal, petrol, and diesel before we can see a green, renewable energy revolution.

We’re already seeing the potential of big battery technology with our electronic devices… cars become the next obvious step and, automotive brands around the world have already started to embrace the idea of electric energy, says Audi South Africa's head of product, marketing, and public relations, Tarryn Knight.

She believes that electric cars are more than just about efficient driving and lower emissions, it is about a cleaner, quieter, driving experience. And, while you might not spot many electric cars on South Africa’s roads right now, Knight believes that drivers are ready for the new era of electric mobility, which will arrive very soon.

Abandoning our scarcity mindset

Our resources are scarce. The human habit of overconsumption has created big societal problem that Sibanda thinks nature can solve.

Humans have developed a scarcity mindset, says Yoco’s co-founder and CEO, Katlego Maphai. He thinks that humans are stuck in the selfish mentality of wanting to grab it all before someone else does – and the first step towards sustainability is to let go of this idea of scarcity. Shifting our mindsets towards abundance versus scarcity will help humans become more connected and get them thinking about the future and the environment.

Tech entrepreneur, Rapelang Rabana sees technology as one of the levers that we can pull to make living more sustainable for everyone – and will put an end to mindless consumption on a continent like Africa, which might be home to the next Silicon Valley or Savannah, as we refer to it.

According to Rabana, Africa’s middle class is expected to grow ridiculously fast over the next thirty years. We cannot afford to consume services at the level that we're consuming them right now, which will not be sustainable.

Generation Z are the future

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today and trends analyst, Dion Chang thinks that Gen Z are the drivers of a whole new idea of luxury that is forcing us to change and makes us willing to pay more for products that will contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. He believes that this generation’s views on sustainability, connectivity, and their appreciation of human contact is what will help us create a more sustainable world.

Chang believes that Gen Z understands the connected experience and understands that the use of solutions-based innovation and technology will make the world a better place - a more sustainable place for our children and their grandchildren to live in.

For me, luxury is being happy. Luxury is having good health… luxury for me is having productive and healthy relationships with my friends, my family. So, if we begin to define luxury in the context of the things we require like your basic requirements for shelter, water, and food of course, with friends and all that. I believe, then you can add sustainability as the cherry on top of all. Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

For Sibanda, the future of luxury is an abundance of time, space, and human wellbeing.

Sustainability is part of a spectrum – on one end of the spectrum we have unsustainable practices such as the use of fossil fuels, mindless consumption, single-use plastics, and too much damage has already been done, says Sibanda.

We need to go beyond sustainability and then the next best thing after sustainability is restoration. So restorative practices mean that we're now going back to begin to fix even the damage that was done in the past. Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

What this means is that we’ll be restoring ecosystems, reintroducing biodiversity, and creating sustainable habitats.

So, what’s on the other end of the spectrum? Sibanda calls it “The Nirvana” or the “Holy Grail” – which is regeneration. Simply put, it is the practice where we are producing resources at a rate that is faster than the rate at which we are depleting them.

How do we plan for a sustainable, thriving future?

We know what needs to be done... We’re starting to understand the rules we need to play by, but we don’t always know how to do it. We simply need to make small changes in our own lives that will add up to a substantial shift in our collective thinking.

According to Maphai, if everyone decided to give more than they took, it would be the solution to almost all of the world’s problems. And this can only happen when we begin to shift into an abundance mindset and to him, green technology is abundant… it is not scarce, we just need to harness it and tap into it.

If you were to take out humans, out of this planet, you would be shocked to see a thriving planet that is full of abundance - everything working in harmony. So, us as humans, we need to fit in with the rest of the organisms. We are essentially part of nature as well. Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

Giving more than we’re taking, seeing ourselves as part of nature, rather than apart from it and contributing to sustainability... That's how we save ourselves, our environment, our planet, and everything that lives on it.

The epitome of a sustainable world

Resources are scarce and challenges like pollution and climate change threaten our wellbeing and that of the whole planet. That's why sustainability has moved to the core of Audi's corporate activity. Audi's vision is to shape the future of premium mobility by innovating their driving technology in ways that are conscious of our economy, our ecology, and our society. In 2022, Audi will introduce six all-electric e-tron models into South Africa and is fully embracing the drive towards premium sustainable mobility.

