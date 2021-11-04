Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
LIVE: EFF media briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
EWN Reporter paints the secen live from the National Results Center.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Today at 12:15
Minister Gungubele to brief media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on 3 November 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive' John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the count... 3 November 2021 5:28 PM
View all Local
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens' Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening. 4 November 2021 8:08 AM
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule' Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far. 4 November 2021 7:26 AM
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos' The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 3 November 2021 6:42 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly 3 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:00 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:31 AM
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

* 4 November 2021 11:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Audi
Environment
ANCs performance in Gauteng
Azania Mosaka
Future
Sustainability
CEO Graeme Stephens
Yoco
Katlego Maphai
nature
Graeme Codrington
!Khomani Cultural Landscape
!Khomani San
Battery technology
biomimicry
Audi South Africa
Gen Z
Dion Chang
Digitalisation
Sponsored Content
Future is an attitude
Rapelang Rabana
Audi e-tron range
Gamelihle Sibanda
scarcity mindset

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

The “Future is an attitude” podcast series presented by Audi features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us shape the future.

What does sustainability really mean? Is it just a catchword right now or really something that can impact a thriving future for generations to come? The most inspiring designs, the grittiest performances and the most ingenious technological solutions mean nothing if they’re not sustainable.

As the world begins to shift away from a world of opulence and the meaningless accumulation of wealth, humankind is looking at what nature can teach us about sustainable innovation and what we can do to safeguard our future.

In this episode, podcast host, Azania Mosaka, and certified biomimicry professional and civil engineer, Gamelihle Sibanda unpack the new definition of luxury emerging in our world and delve into a mindset change where luxury and sustainability become synonymous.

Listen to the audio below and subscribe to receive new episodes as they are published on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts:

As humans, we have been playing by our own rules for thousands of years and, there’s no doubt that we’ve achieved remarkable things in this time. But we’ve arrived at a point in time where the decisions that we make in the next few years will determine the future of our society, our species, the environment, and our planet.

Mother Nature has proven how connected everything is. And, while it’s all good and well to talk about how we can save the planet, remembering that we actively co-create our world along with nature – it is time for us to think about how we can continue our existence as well.

Perhaps, we've been talking too much about how to save the planet. It's now time to save yourself because if we as humans go extinct, Mother Earth will regenerate within a short period of time and the symphony of life will play on… and we won’t be there to enjoy the music.

Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

As one of only four certified biomimicry professionals in Africa, Sibanda understands the relationship between humans and nature better than anyone. He sits at the feet of nature and sees it as a research and development laboratory, absorbing the lessons that Mother Nature has been teaching us for billions of years.

The reason why we have to learn from nature to inspire our sustainable innovations, is because we are such a young species.

Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

Plotting the existence of our universe on the Cosmic Calendar – Sibanda says that we can start to put our existence in perspective.

If the big bang theory is accurate (no, not the television series but the widely accepted theory or cosmological model which predicts that the evolution of the universe occurred 13.8 billion years ago), humankind came into existence at least fifteen minutes before midnight on the 31st of December.

If you think about it, our species is younger than we think… and we’ve already changed the Earth in profound, and possibly irreversible ways.

We supposedly as homo sapiens have only been around for say, 200,000 years – we are so young. It is in our interest to learn from nature and extract those strategies that have worked and (have) been refined.

Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

To survive long into the future, we need to change the way we live and Sibanda believes that nature can help. In fact, estimations show that humans are consuming resources as if we have 1.7 earth planets and obviously, this is a road to ruin and completely unsustainable, says Sibanda.

If we are lucky, this may not happen in our lifetime but definitely, our grandchildren will pay the ultimate price… it is very, very important that we address this challenge and begin to apply the principles of sustainability.

Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

But, while all of this might sound dark, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel.

Only in darkness do we see the renewable light

We’re on the verge of an energy revolution. As fossil fuels begin to run out and our national energy provider struggles to maintain ageing power plants, renewable energy is the resounding answer that will solve one of society’s biggest challenges – energy.

Following the amendment to South Africa’s electricity regulations, independent power producers (IPPs) have embraced the opportunity to diversify the country’s energy sources and reduce our electricity supply gap.

Finally, we no longer have to imagine all the possibilities that nature presents to us… from using vertical wind turbines to generate wind energy, using tidal and wave energy of the ocean to generate electricity, and repurposing South Africa’s old, abandoned mine shafts to generate electricity using the force of gravity.

The idea that South African companies are using nature’s tried and tested strategies to tap into the abundant source of clean energy that is just waiting to be explored, excites Sibanda even though it may take a while for this kind of green technology to become mainstream.

The potential of big battery technology

Big battery technology is at a pivotal point – it is one of the simplest ways for us to make the switch from fossil fuels like coal, petrol, and diesel before we can see a green, renewable energy revolution.

We’re already seeing the potential of big battery technology with our electronic devices… cars become the next obvious step and, automotive brands around the world have already started to embrace the idea of electric energy, says Audi South Africa's head of product, marketing, and public relations, Tarryn Knight.

She believes that electric cars are more than just about efficient driving and lower emissions, it is about a cleaner, quieter, driving experience. And, while you might not spot many electric cars on South Africa’s roads right now, Knight believes that drivers are ready for the new era of electric mobility, which will arrive very soon.

Abandoning our scarcity mindset

Our resources are scarce. The human habit of overconsumption has created big societal problem that Sibanda thinks nature can solve.

Humans have developed a scarcity mindset, says Yoco’s co-founder and CEO, Katlego Maphai. He thinks that humans are stuck in the selfish mentality of wanting to grab it all before someone else does – and the first step towards sustainability is to let go of this idea of scarcity. Shifting our mindsets towards abundance versus scarcity will help humans become more connected and get them thinking about the future and the environment.

Tech entrepreneur, Rapelang Rabana sees technology as one of the levers that we can pull to make living more sustainable for everyone – and will put an end to mindless consumption on a continent like Africa, which might be home to the next Silicon Valley or Savannah, as we refer to it.

According to Rabana, Africa’s middle class is expected to grow ridiculously fast over the next thirty years. We cannot afford to consume services at the level that we're consuming them right now, which will not be sustainable.

Generation Z are the future

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today and trends analyst, Dion Chang thinks that Gen Z are the drivers of a whole new idea of luxury that is forcing us to change and makes us willing to pay more for products that will contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. He believes that this generation’s views on sustainability, connectivity, and their appreciation of human contact is what will help us create a more sustainable world.

Chang believes that Gen Z understands the connected experience and understands that the use of solutions-based innovation and technology will make the world a better place - a more sustainable place for our children and their grandchildren to live in.

For me, luxury is being happy. Luxury is having good health… luxury for me is having productive and healthy relationships with my friends, my family. So, if we begin to define luxury in the context of the things we require like your basic requirements for shelter, water, and food of course, with friends and all that. I believe, then you can add sustainability as the cherry on top of all.

Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

For Sibanda, the future of luxury is an abundance of time, space, and human wellbeing.

Sustainability is part of a spectrum – on one end of the spectrum we have unsustainable practices such as the use of fossil fuels, mindless consumption, single-use plastics, and too much damage has already been done, says Sibanda.

We need to go beyond sustainability and then the next best thing after sustainability is restoration. So restorative practices mean that we're now going back to begin to fix even the damage that was done in the past.

Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

What this means is that we’ll be restoring ecosystems, reintroducing biodiversity, and creating sustainable habitats.

So, what’s on the other end of the spectrum? Sibanda calls it “The Nirvana” or the “Holy Grail” – which is regeneration. Simply put, it is the practice where we are producing resources at a rate that is faster than the rate at which we are depleting them.

How do we plan for a sustainable, thriving future?

We know what needs to be done... We’re starting to understand the rules we need to play by, but we don’t always know how to do it. We simply need to make small changes in our own lives that will add up to a substantial shift in our collective thinking.

According to Maphai, if everyone decided to give more than they took, it would be the solution to almost all of the world’s problems. And this can only happen when we begin to shift into an abundance mindset and to him, green technology is abundant… it is not scarce, we just need to harness it and tap into it.

If you were to take out humans, out of this planet, you would be shocked to see a thriving planet that is full of abundance - everything working in harmony. So, us as humans, we need to fit in with the rest of the organisms. We are essentially part of nature as well.

Gamelihle Sibanda, Certified Biomimicry Professional and Civil Engineer at Biomimicry South Africa

Giving more than we’re taking, seeing ourselves as part of nature, rather than apart from it and contributing to sustainability... That's how we save ourselves, our environment, our planet, and everything that lives on it.

The epitome of a sustainable world

Resources are scarce and challenges like pollution and climate change threaten our wellbeing and that of the whole planet. That’s why sustainability has moved to the core of Audi’s corporate activity. Audi’s vision is to shape the future of premium mobility by innovating their driving technology in ways that are conscious of our economy, our ecology, and our society. In 2022, Audi will introduce six all-electric e-tron models into South Africa and is fully embracing the drive towards premium sustainable mobility. Authenticity is the most important aspect when it comes to sustainability. Every contribution matters – even the small ones. That's the idea behind ‘Future is an attitude’ - having a positive impact in a meaningful way… Isn’t that something we all want to be a part of?

Visit www.audi.co.za to see why Audi's new e-tron range is the next exciting step toward a progressive future.




* 4 November 2021 11:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Audi
Environment
ANCs performance in Gauteng
Azania Mosaka
Future
Sustainability
CEO Graeme Stephens
Yoco
Katlego Maphai
nature
Graeme Codrington
!Khomani Cultural Landscape
!Khomani San
Battery technology
biomimicry
Audi South Africa
Gen Z
Dion Chang
Digitalisation
Sponsored Content
Future is an attitude
Rapelang Rabana
Audi e-tron range
Gamelihle Sibanda
scarcity mindset

More from Future is an attitude - Presented By Audi

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

21 October 2021 11:57 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

7 October 2021 10:59 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

23 September 2021 12:06 PM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'

Politics

'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'

Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

NFP approaching courts to halt election results announcement

4 November 2021 10:42 AM

ANC facing coalition in Joburg as support drops by 10%

4 November 2021 10:34 AM

As poll results finalised, possibility of ANC-DA super coalitions high

4 November 2021 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA