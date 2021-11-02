Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 'historic' international partnership to support what's become known as a just energy transition to a low carbon economy,.

The green finance deal was secured at the COP26 climate conference underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

It involves the governments of France, Germany, the UK and the United States, as well as the European Union.

The financing package will mobilise an initial R131 billion ($8.5 billion) over the next three to five years, on 'favourable terms' for South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Melissa Fourie, Executive Director at the non-profit Centre for Environmental Rights.

She describes the agreement as a big coup for South Africa.

We're the first country to manage to conclude such a deal... COP26 was obviously always supposed to be the 'Finance COP' so there were great expectations and I think there are still great expectations from many countries, so it's a big achievement for our government...

Melissa Fourie, Executive Director - Centre for Environmental Rights

It's a good start, but given the scope of the cost of the transition we really need finance that is transformational.

Melissa Fourie, Executive Director - Centre for Environmental Rights

Fourie says for the province of Mpumalanga alone, the cost of necessary steps like like worker transition and support for special economic zones for renewable energy is conservatively estimated at $1 billion.

Who will be managing the purse strings of the allocated money? Whitfield asks.

The devil obviously is in the detail and we have many questions as civil society and an environmental justice group looking at this... including how will we have transparency and accountability... I'm sure the donor countries are asking very similar questions...

Melissa Fourie, Executive Director - Centre for Environmental Rights

These details are yet to be made clear, she says.

What the presidency announced today is that they're going to start a 12-month process with a task force made up of members of the South African government and of other governments presumably, the donor countries, and develop a plan for how this is going to work.

Melissa Fourie, Executive Director - Centre for Environmental Rights

The other thing of course that we don't really know is what is the nature of the concessionality... We want to know how much of it is concessional finance, how much of it is grants...

Melissa Fourie, Executive Director - Centre for Environmental Rights

Many of us believe those countries with whom we are doing this deal owe a large climate debt to the South, and to South Africa in particular...

Melissa Fourie, Executive Director - Centre for Environmental Rights

Click here to read the presidency's full statement.

Listen to the interview in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
