The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR





The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi says they expected the ANC to do better than how they are performing because Cyril Ramaphosa is liked.

Speaking to John Perlman, Baloyi says ActionSA has been the biggest surprise these elections.

The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA especially in the three metros in Gauteng. Dr Jeffery Baloyi, Manager of operational intelligence - CSIR

We predict that for Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC will drop to 39.4%. The DA will also drop from 45% that they got last time. Dr Jeffery Baloyi, Manager of operational intelligence - CSIR

Listen to the full interview below: