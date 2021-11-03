We couldn't let people vote at wrong voting stations - Sy Mamabolo
Amid complaints over the Electoral Commission (IEC) new voter management devices, some believe the commission may be taken to court.
The commission however, has defended the devices, saying they made the voting process more efficient.
Some voters were left frustrated after not being able to cast their ballots, largely due to their names not appearing on the voters' roll.
Bongani Bingwa chats to the commission's chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo gives more insight on the matter.
Looking at it now, the operational proficiency of our staff in the voter management device was not at a level one would have loved. So continued training would be a good investment.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - IEC
He adds that in local government elections, based on the address people gave, they have to vote in the ward you are a resident.
You may have voted at a particular voting station for years, but we have now a ConCourt decision that says in local government elections, make sure that people do not vote outside of the wards in which they live.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - IEC
Listen below to the full conversation:
