'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'
As the Electoral Commission (IEC) officials continue with ballot counting, the three big parties appear to be in the running.
So far, the African National Congress (ANC) has 46.4% of the vote, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 22.2% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 10% across the country.
RELATED: 'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlokoana unpacks the voting results so far.
No outright winners yet in the Gauteng metros but so far the ANC is in the lead with 37.3% across the province. But once all votes are counted we will get a clearer picture.Theto Mahlokoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba
Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.Read More
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC
Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.Read More
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.Read More
We couldn't let people vote at wrong voting stations - Sy Mamabolo
The IEC's chief electoral officer says they compelled by a ConCourt decision that said people needed to vote in their wards.Read More
The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR
John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections.Read More
Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte
The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout.Read More
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in.Read More
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC
The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day.Read More
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.Read More