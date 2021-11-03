'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'





As the Electoral Commission (IEC) officials continue with ballot counting, the three big parties appear to be in the running.

So far, the African National Congress (ANC) has 46.4% of the vote, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 22.2% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 10% across the country.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlokoana unpacks the voting results so far.

No outright winners yet in the Gauteng metros but so far the ANC is in the lead with 37.3% across the province. But once all votes are counted we will get a clearer picture. Theto Mahlokoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

