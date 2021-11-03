A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist
Social media is talking after a blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist.
Click here to read the full story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39464660_woman-hands-typing-on-laptop-tablet-and-red-wine-outdoors-in-cafe.html?downloaded=1
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence
Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch.Read More
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman
The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zones.Read More
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More