Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it has captured 90% of the election results, which were now awaiting scanning and auditing.
In Gauteng over 54% of votes have now been completed. Most parties have started talks of coalitions as most municipalities are hung.
With eyes on Gauteng's three metros, citizens are eagerly waiting to see which parties will get married.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Alexandra Community leader, Philanthropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex, Linda Twala and Director of Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe about how coalitions affect service delivery.
I am extremely disappointed, I thought by now there will be room for forgiveness so that, firstly, we should get enough land in order for us to re-densify Alex and get jobs and make sure our mothers are benefiting because they are the ones who marched against the then government.Linda Twala, Alexandra Community leader, Philanthropist, dubbed 'The father of the nation of Alex'
The coalition government has been a very interesting experience especially in the City of Tshwane. The most challenging thing was the gaining progress that the previous government was working on.Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader
Coalition is very tricky in South Africa and it's fairly new and a lot of political parties don't have a way around it.Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Politics
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba
Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.Read More
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC
Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.Read More
'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.Read More
We couldn't let people vote at wrong voting stations - Sy Mamabolo
The IEC's chief electoral officer says they compelled by a ConCourt decision that said people needed to vote in their wards.Read More
The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR
John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections.Read More
Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte
The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout.Read More
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in.Read More
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC
The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day.Read More
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.Read More
More from Local
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA
'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.Read More
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'
Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt
Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they work.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm
The power utility said that another unit at the Kusile power station also tripped, while two other units failed to return to service as anticipated.Read More
YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice
The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained.Read More
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight
The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45.Read More
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist
News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police.Read More
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot
Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.Read More
Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations
MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS after 10 to 15 minutes.Read More