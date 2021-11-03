Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader





The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it has captured 90% of the election results, which were now awaiting scanning and auditing.

In Gauteng over 54% of votes have now been completed. Most parties have started talks of coalitions as most municipalities are hung.

With eyes on Gauteng's three metros, citizens are eagerly waiting to see which parties will get married.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Alexandra Community leader, Philanthropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex, Linda Twala and Director of Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe about how coalitions affect service delivery.

I am extremely disappointed, I thought by now there will be room for forgiveness so that, firstly, we should get enough land in order for us to re-densify Alex and get jobs and make sure our mothers are benefiting because they are the ones who marched against the then government. Linda Twala, Alexandra Community leader, Philanthropist, dubbed 'The father of the nation of Alex'

The coalition government has been a very interesting experience especially in the City of Tshwane. The most challenging thing was the gaining progress that the previous government was working on. Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader

Coalition is very tricky in South Africa and it's fairly new and a lot of political parties don't have a way around it. Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader

Listen to the full interview below: