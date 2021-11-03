Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC





The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has come under pressure following complaints on how it conducted this year's local government elections.

There were problems with voter management devices and ome voters were left frustrated after not being able to cast their ballots, largely due to their names not appearing on the voters' roll.

African National Congress acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Tuesday that barring a few small problems, the IEC has done a very good job in a short space of time. Forty-two days is not enough to run an election of this magnitude The IEC commissiened the Human Scieces Research Council (HSRC) to conduct two studies related to the 2021 local government elections on voter participation and elecation satisfaction.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.

People are welcome to complain and should complain but people were generally very satisfied with the processes on the day. That is something that is almost irrefutable in terms of this survey. Over 70% of the people were satisfied with the amount of time they spent queuing, how accessible the stations were, how friendly the IEC staff were. There were very few complaints. Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller - HSRC

The people that they interviewed were only those who voted.

Are people confident in the IEC?

Because people have stopped trusting democaracy and democratic institutions, the IEC is one of the instutions that have dropped in trust, but far less tha others. Overall the popularity of the IEC is 43%. It is quite low but if you look at the courts it is 35%. TSo it's actually one of the highest rated institutions in the country. And of all the people who voted it was very high, in the 90s, peple said that they trust the IEC. Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller - HSRC

The drop in trust for the courts is over time, definitely over the past five years, probably. It's quite a depressing picture. The media is trusted more than some of these political parties and political institutions. Also, the trust in churches and religious institutions has also dropped. Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller - HSRC

