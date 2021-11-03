In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba





With 65% of the municipal votes having been announced, Action SA is likely to become a kingmaker in the three municipalities in Gauteng.

The party held a media briefing to address which political parties it would work with after earlier saying it would not work with the African National Congress.

The decision we took as a senate was strategic. I was born to win, my grandfather taught me that everything you do, do it to win. And in order to win you must be strategic. The decision we took was to unseat the ANC. In the municipality we contested, we are here to govern and unseat the ANC. Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA

He adds that the party is pleased with the outcome of the elections as the party has reduced the ANC's dominance.