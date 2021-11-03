In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-702-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-702-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Election watch
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi
Today at 14:05
A Masterclass on the Petrol Price
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Peter Baur - Senior Lecturer ​College of Business and Economics School of Economics at UJ
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Dischem's Rui Morais on the results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Bank
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa. 3 November 2021 12:18 PM
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Local
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday. 3 November 2021 12:36 PM
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey. 3 November 2021 12:26 PM
'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted' Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center. 3 November 2021 8:05 AM
View all Politics
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:19 AM
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

3 November 2021 12:36 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Herman Mashaba
DA
Action SA

Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.

With 65% of the municipal votes having been announced, Action SA is likely to become a kingmaker in the three municipalities in Gauteng.

RELATED: The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR

The party held a media briefing to address which political parties it would work with after earlier saying it would not work with the African National Congress.

The decision we took as a senate was strategic. I was born to win, my grandfather taught me that everything you do, do it to win. And in order to win you must be strategic. The decision we took was to unseat the ANC. In the municipality we contested, we are here to govern and unseat the ANC.

Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA

He adds that the party is pleased with the outcome of the elections as the party has reduced the ANC's dominance.




3 November 2021 12:36 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Herman Mashaba
DA
Action SA

More from Politics

Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC

3 November 2021 12:26 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader

3 November 2021 12:18 PM

Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'

3 November 2021 8:05 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We couldn't let people vote at wrong voting stations - Sy Mamabolo

3 November 2021 7:40 AM

The IEC's chief electoral officer says they compelled by a ConCourt decision that said people needed to vote in their wards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR

2 November 2021 5:00 PM

John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte

2 November 2021 1:00 PM

The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'

2 November 2021 11:39 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC

2 November 2021 7:55 AM

The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'

2 November 2021 7:22 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC

Politics

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

Politics

'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mashaba: ActionSA will never go into a coalition with ANC

3 November 2021 12:48 PM

Good encouraged by CT performance, Cape Coloured Congress ecstatic over support

3 November 2021 12:34 PM

Mahikeng win sees ANC take control of 5 councils in NW

3 November 2021 12:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA