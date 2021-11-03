In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba
With 65% of the municipal votes having been announced, Action SA is likely to become a kingmaker in the three municipalities in Gauteng.
RELATED: The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR
The party held a media briefing to address which political parties it would work with after earlier saying it would not work with the African National Congress.
The decision we took as a senate was strategic. I was born to win, my grandfather taught me that everything you do, do it to win. And in order to win you must be strategic. The decision we took was to unseat the ANC. In the municipality we contested, we are here to govern and unseat the ANC.Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA
He adds that the party is pleased with the outcome of the elections as the party has reduced the ANC's dominance.
Source : @Action4SA/Twitter
More from Politics
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC
Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.Read More
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.Read More
'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.Read More
We couldn't let people vote at wrong voting stations - Sy Mamabolo
The IEC's chief electoral officer says they compelled by a ConCourt decision that said people needed to vote in their wards.Read More
The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR
John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections.Read More
Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte
The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout.Read More
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in.Read More
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC
The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day.Read More
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.Read More