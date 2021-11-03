Streaming issues? Report here
Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'

3 November 2021 3:30 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Petrol price
Food
high petrol prices
AA Petrol Prices

University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a steep 7% hike in the petrol price.

Petrol has gone up by R1.21 a litre while diesel has increased by R1.48 a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin increased by R.1.45 a litre.

Wasanga Mehana speaks to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Senior Lecturer College of Business and Economics School of Economics Dr Peter Baur about what influences price hikes.

The two major factors cited for this file hike is the weakening rand and they are also talking about the state levy. The other argument has been the oil prices.

Dr Peter Baur, Senior Lecturer at the College of Business and Economics School - UJ

This particular price hike is quite considerably larger like your fuel price inflation has been 14%.

Dr Peter Baur, Senior Lecturer College of Business and Economics School of Economics - UJ

The fuel price increase will influence food price increase. The real people that are going to be harmed by this process is the poor people of South Africa, those that are currently unemployed and the older generations.

Dr Peter Baur, Senior Lecturer College of Business and Economics School of Economics - UJ

Listen to the full interview below:




