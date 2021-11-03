'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'
The Electoral Commission of South Africa announced that 96.9% of all municipal election votes throughout the country have been captured.
All eyes are on Gauteng as the three metros will have coalition governments.
John Perlman speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee.
People have responded to their conditions on the ground and that's most interestingly in Soweto where a group of voters have made their unhappiness with the ANC which has been their stronghold very clear.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
For the first time, from all the parties I am hearing far more what is practically possible rather than what is ideologically driven.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below:
