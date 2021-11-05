Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance

5 November 2021 5:47 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
African National Congress
Patriotic Alliance President Gayton McKenzie
2021 local government elections
DA Democratic Alliance

Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voting stations are not hardcore party supporters.

According to an article in the Daily Maverick, parties with majority coloured support such as the Patriotic Alliance, Good and the Cape Coloured Congress, hurt the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Gayton McKenzie’s party not only solidified its strong showing in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg but set itself as kingmaker in a number of rural municipalities.

Party leader Gayton McKenzie will not take up any position. “That salary is too little,” McKenzie said.

Party secretary-general Kenny Kunene tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.

We really are not shocked by the results. We were expecting to do more. Unfortunately, there were insurmountable challenges. We are very happy with the growth. We are very excited, glory be to God.

Kenny Kunene, Secretary-general - Patriotic Alliance

The IEC needs to revisit the recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voting stations are not hardcore party supporters. These are challenges that we are faced with. The police did a good job but in some places they were very useless.

Kenny Kunene, Secretary-general - Patriotic Alliance

We see each council as a different negotiation. If w get an opportunity during the negotiations, we will appreciate taking a municipality 100% to prove to South Africans how we can run a municipality outright.

Kenny Kunene, Secretary-general - Patriotic Alliance

Listen below for the full interview...




