Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive' John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the count... 3 November 2021 5:28 PM
View all Local
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos' The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 3 November 2021 6:42 PM
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg. 3 November 2021 4:22 PM
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday. 3 November 2021 12:36 PM
View all Politics
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly 3 November 2021 7:15 PM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Business
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:19 AM
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
Banking
Nedbank
The Money Show
FNB
ATM
Standard Bank
Capitec Bank
Capitec
Absa
ABSA Bank
Banking ombudsman
Ombudsman for Banking Services
card swapping
Wendy Knowler
OBS
complaints against banks
Bruce Whifield

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Capitec Bank has the highest number of ATM-related complaints, according to the latest figures from the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS).

The bulk of the complaints concern fraud, especially the card swapping perpetrated through distracting someone drawing money, reports consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

It's not a new problem, in fact it's diminished over the years... They look over your shoulder and distract you... off they go with your card and your pin and they raid your bank account... When you take it up with your bank, the bank says you have a duty to protect your pin...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Around 77-80% of the cases the victims of ATM fraud take to the Ombudsman for Banking Services, the Ombuds find in favour of the bank.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

ATM fraud is now number six on the list of top complaints after things like current accounts, Internet banking, home loans, vehicle finance...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Most people will have noticed that Capitec Bank’s ATMs always have the longest queues, she says.

"This perplexes me, because not only are ATMs the most time consuming way to draw money, if you are a Capitec customer, but the most expensive - R7,50 per R1000! - AND the most unsafe!"

She points out that if clients drew money at the till point of Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay or Boxer after buying their groceries it would cost them a flat fee of R1,60.

© belchonock/123rf.com

Following up with Capitec, Knowler discovered the bank itself would like the current ATM trend to change.

It's not cost-effective for the bank says Communications Head Charl Nel, which is why the fee was raised about a year ago.

Capitec has embarked on various education campaigns to get clients to switch.

But he says the pushback is that customers are familiar with the layout or the flow as they call it, of the ATMs Capitec puts up... Somehow they don't feel as safe in a supermarket queue...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED: 'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

RELATED: 'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'

For more detail, listen to the discussion below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?




3 November 2021 9:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
Banking
Nedbank
The Money Show
FNB
ATM
Standard Bank
Capitec Bank
Capitec
Absa
ABSA Bank
Banking ombudsman
Ombudsman for Banking Services
card swapping
Wendy Knowler
OBS
complaints against banks
Bruce Whifield

More from Business

Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

3 November 2021 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:15 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'

3 November 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

3 November 2021 10:22 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

3 November 2021 5:28 PM

John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'

3 November 2021 3:30 PM

University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader

3 November 2021 12:18 PM

Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt

2 November 2021 3:41 PM

Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm

2 November 2021 3:27 PM

The power utility said that another unit at the Kusile power station also tripped, while two other units failed to return to service as anticipated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice

2 November 2021 10:02 AM

The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight

2 November 2021 6:21 AM

The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ideas for keeping children busy with water

30 October 2021 9:13 AM

Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?

30 October 2021 7:37 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss

29 October 2021 3:00 PM

Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

23 October 2021 4:09 PM

Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

Local

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

One of the election big winners: FF+ almost triples its seats to 135 from 2016

3 November 2021 9:55 PM

Steenhuisen: DA looking to make solid coalitions that won’t fall apart

3 November 2021 9:45 PM

Bruised and battered: ANC still claims victory from municipal elections

3 November 2021 9:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA