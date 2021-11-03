Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive' John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the count... 3 November 2021 5:28 PM
View all Local
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos' The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 3 November 2021 6:42 PM
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg. 3 November 2021 4:22 PM
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday. 3 November 2021 12:36 PM
View all Politics
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly 3 November 2021 7:15 PM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Business
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:19 AM
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

3 November 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Baby City
Dis-Chem
company results
Rui Morais
Ivan Saltzman

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings "despite a tough economic environment".

The pharmacy chain has posted its results for the six months ending 31 August.

Group revenue grew by 16.6% to R14.9 billion.

Headline earnings per share are up by 35.3% to 48.7 cents, and Dis-Chem will declare a dividend of 19.5 cents per share.

The Group opened its 200th store in October and has big plans for further expansion.

Bruce Whitfield interviews incoming CEO Rui Morais, who is taking over from Ivan Saltzman.

If you look at pharmacy retail there's definitely a consolidation opportunity in South Africa.

Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

We're starting to see some normalisation in the trading patterns... a testament to our brand... Our large mall stores were growing at around 20%...

Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

Baby City is definitely keeping us awake at night but I guess it's integrated, certainly on to our technology platforms... We've rolled out loyalty benefits... We're slowly rolling out clinics...

Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

Listen to the interview with Morais below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months




3 November 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Baby City
Dis-Chem
company results
Rui Morais
Ivan Saltzman

More from Business

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:15 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'

3 November 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

3 November 2021 10:22 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

Local

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

One of the election big winners: FF+ almost triples its seats to 135 from 2016

3 November 2021 9:55 PM

Steenhuisen: DA looking to make solid coalitions that won’t fall apart

3 November 2021 9:45 PM

Bruised and battered: ANC still claims victory from municipal elections

3 November 2021 9:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA