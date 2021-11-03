



Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings "despite a tough economic environment".

The pharmacy chain has posted its results for the six months ending 31 August.

Group revenue grew by 16.6% to R14.9 billion.

Headline earnings per share are up by 35.3% to 48.7 cents, and Dis-Chem will declare a dividend of 19.5 cents per share.

The Group opened its 200th store in October and has big plans for further expansion.

Bruce Whitfield interviews incoming CEO Rui Morais, who is taking over from Ivan Saltzman.

If you look at pharmacy retail there's definitely a consolidation opportunity in South Africa. Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

We're starting to see some normalisation in the trading patterns... a testament to our brand... Our large mall stores were growing at around 20%... Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

Baby City is definitely keeping us awake at night but I guess it's integrated, certainly on to our technology platforms... We've rolled out loyalty benefits... We're slowly rolling out clinics... Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

Listen to the interview with Morais below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months