'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
Almost 97% of municipal election votes had been captured by Wednesday afternoon, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
As the final count remains to be tallied, political parties are looking for mutual ground as the reality of the necessity for coalition governments sets in.
Both the ANC and the DA have lost ground, but in the end it looks like the ruling party will be this election's biggest loser.
The ANC is projected to take less than 50% of the total vote.
Our numbers have gone down; we've given you the objective reasons why. That doesn't make you a loser. That makes you a pragmatic party that understands why it is where it is.Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary General - ANC
Giving an election update on The Money Show, Tshidi Madia (senior political journalist at Eyewitness News) says the EFF should be disappointed in its performance as well.
I can't imagine the EFF campaigned for these elections with its leader traversing the country, going to areas like KwaZulu-Natal, thinking these are the results they wanted. I think the EFF would have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
You can hear it [disappointment] in their sentiments, where the deputy president of the party says 'Let's all work together... Let's not let egos get in the way'. That kind of talk is very different from what we're used to hearing from a party like the EFF.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
Who should be celebrating apart from the IFP, who unseated the ANC in Nkandla?
Madia says both the IFP and ActionSA should be delighted with their regional performances (in KZN and Gauteng respectively).
You've got other parties like the Patriotic Alliance doing well in other remote areas... but with all the small parties and all the excitement, what really matters most in my eye is what happens when the horse trading is done.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
What they understand now is that they have some room at the table and can have a say... They're all very excited about what is possible, but the big story will be what happens after the weekend... with the councils, electing mayors for the different municipalities...Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the update on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
