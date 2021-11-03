Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : - Capitec has the highest number of ATM complaints
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Bank
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive' John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the count... 3 November 2021 5:28 PM
Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor' University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase. 3 November 2021 3:30 PM
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa. 3 November 2021 12:18 PM
View all Local
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos' The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 3 November 2021 6:42 PM
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg. 3 November 2021 4:22 PM
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday. 3 November 2021 12:36 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
View all Business
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:19 AM
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Elections

'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'

3 November 2021 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
EFF
IEC
Politics
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Voter turnout
Eyewitness News
2021 municipal elections
Tshidi Madia
2021 Local Government Election
#Elections2021

The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Almost 97% of municipal election votes had been captured by Wednesday afternoon, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

As the final count remains to be tallied, political parties are looking for mutual ground as the reality of the necessity for coalition governments sets in.

RELATED: Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

Both the ANC and the DA have lost ground, but in the end it looks like the ruling party will be this election's biggest loser.

The ANC is projected to take less than 50% of the total vote.

Our numbers have gone down; we've given you the objective reasons why. That doesn't make you a loser. That makes you a pragmatic party that understands why it is where it is.

Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary General - ANC

Giving an election update on The Money Show, Tshidi Madia (senior political journalist at Eyewitness News) says the EFF should be disappointed in its performance as well.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a large crowd in Polokwane's ward 13, known as Juju Valley, on 31 October 2021. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

I can't imagine the EFF campaigned for these elections with its leader traversing the country, going to areas like KwaZulu-Natal, thinking these are the results they wanted. I think the EFF would have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.

Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

You can hear it [disappointment] in their sentiments, where the deputy president of the party says 'Let's all work together... Let's not let egos get in the way'. That kind of talk is very different from what we're used to hearing from a party like the EFF.

Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

Who should be celebrating apart from the IFP, who unseated the ANC in Nkandla?

Madia says both the IFP and ActionSA should be delighted with their regional performances (in KZN and Gauteng respectively).

You've got other parties like the Patriotic Alliance doing well in other remote areas... but with all the small parties and all the excitement, what really matters most in my eye is what happens when the horse trading is done.

Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

What they understand now is that they have some room at the table and can have a say... They're all very excited about what is possible, but the big story will be what happens after the weekend... with the councils, electing mayors for the different municipalities...

Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the update on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'




3 November 2021 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
EFF
IEC
Politics
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Voter turnout
Eyewitness News
2021 municipal elections
Tshidi Madia
2021 Local Government Election
#Elections2021

More from Business

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

3 November 2021 10:22 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years

1 November 2021 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'

1 November 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

3 November 2021 4:22 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

3 November 2021 12:36 PM

Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC

3 November 2021 12:26 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader

3 November 2021 12:18 PM

Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'

3 November 2021 8:05 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We couldn't let people vote at wrong voting stations - Sy Mamabolo

3 November 2021 7:40 AM

The IEC's chief electoral officer says they compelled by a ConCourt decision that said people needed to vote in their wards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR

2 November 2021 5:00 PM

John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte

2 November 2021 1:00 PM

The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis'

2 November 2021 11:39 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC

2 November 2021 7:55 AM

The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'

1 November 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot

1 November 2021 12:02 PM

Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead

1 November 2021 8:40 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers

22 October 2021 1:54 PM

The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities

17 October 2021 1:54 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz

17 October 2021 12:56 PM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane

15 October 2021 4:01 PM

He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen

13 October 2021 10:33 AM

Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal

10 October 2021 10:45 AM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

Local

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Bruised and battered: ANC still claims victory from municipal elections

3 November 2021 5:49 PM

'We need a re-election': DIP leader says elections were rigged

3 November 2021 4:40 PM

DA calls retention of CT - but they don't have a two-thirds majority just yet

3 November 2021 3:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA