The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country has secured a historic partnership with other world leaders of R131-billion to help South Africa transition from coal to cleaner forms of energy.

The 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), referred to as COP26, is taking underway in Glasgow.

John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about this.

I think what COP26 presents is an opportunity for all businesses to come together and find lasting solutions for our current generation and future generation. Thato Kola, Economics and fixed-income analyst - Matrix Fund Managers

Some sectors of the economy may not be well off or excited about the announcement yesterday. Thato Kola, Economics and fixed-income analyst - Matrix Fund Managers

The R131billlion will be a combination of funding and concessional funding. I think the biggest challenge in our country is that the economy is very carbon-intensive. Thato Kola, Economics and fixed-income analyst - Matrix Fund Managers

Listen to the full interview below: