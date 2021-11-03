The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country has secured a historic partnership with other world leaders of R131-billion to help South Africa transition from coal to cleaner forms of energy.
The 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), referred to as COP26, is taking underway in Glasgow.
John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about this.
I think what COP26 presents is an opportunity for all businesses to come together and find lasting solutions for our current generation and future generation.Thato Kola, Economics and fixed-income analyst - Matrix Fund Managers
Some sectors of the economy may not be well off or excited about the announcement yesterday.Thato Kola, Economics and fixed-income analyst - Matrix Fund Managers
The R131billlion will be a combination of funding and concessional funding. I think the biggest challenge in our country is that the economy is very carbon-intensive.Thato Kola, Economics and fixed-income analyst - Matrix Fund Managers
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'
University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.Read More
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA
'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.Read More
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'
Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt
Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they work.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm
The power utility said that another unit at the Kusile power station also tripped, while two other units failed to return to service as anticipated.Read More
YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice
The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained.Read More
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight
The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45.Read More
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist
News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police.Read More