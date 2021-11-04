Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'





As the 2021 local government elections vote continues to be captured by the Independent Electoral Commission, 52 councils have so far been hung.

This is double the number from 2016 municipal polls.

RELATED: 'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.

We cannot shy away from coalitions any longer, they have now become a key feature as we see in the results of this election. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

The electoral landscape is changing rapidly and the low voter turnout should be looked at, she adds.

The voters are using their vote to say non of these political parties deserve to be a dominant party and have majority control. This raises the question of what does it mean for parties who think they need to control metros completely. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Listen below to the full conversation: