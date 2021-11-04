'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'





As the country hits a record number of hung municipalities after a local government election, coalition talks are underway.

The number of hung municipalities is double the number as it was in 2016.

Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg Steven Friedman says it is a significant event that the African National Congress (ANC) has dropped below 50%.

The problem we have in our politics, is that there is no real alternative to the ANC and if you put together various permitations, it doesn't come out to 50 plus one. Steven Friedman, Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities - UJ

He says if the numbers don't stack up, he doesn't see which coalitions will work. He adds that coalitions are really about politicians stacking up positions in hung municipalities.

Coalitions are not motivated by what the citizens want, they are motivated on what is good for us. Steven Friedman, Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities - UJ

Listen below to the full conversation: