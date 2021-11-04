[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking





Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking

Social media is talking after a grandson surprised his grandpa with a tattoo of his face goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Grandson surprises his grandpa with a special tattoo



"I felt in my heart that I should honor you & thank you in some way. You are an amazing grandpa & I am extremely honored to have you in my life.Stay strong and be that person full of light! I love you.”pic.twitter.com/Y9kSKS5Tg2 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 3, 2021

