[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist
Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking
Social media is talking after a grandson surprised his grandpa with a tattoo of his face goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Grandson surprises his grandpa with a special tattoo— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 3, 2021
"I felt in my heart that I should honor you & thank you in some way. You are an amazing grandpa & I am extremely honored to have you in my life.Stay strong and be that person full of light! I love you.”pic.twitter.com/Y9kSKS5Tg2
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence
Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch.Read More