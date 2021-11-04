Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga
JOHANNESBURG - Some first-time councillors are expected to lead various wards across the country and the government said that it had a responsibility to train and equip them with skills that would help to develop municipalities and improve service delivery.
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) said that after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme was held to empower councillors through training.
Last month, Salga revealed that 62% of councillors lacked basic computer skills to perform tasks such as passing municipal budgets and these glaring deficiencies were picked up during lockdown.
Experts are also roped in to educate the councillors about municipal governance.
This is done to ensure that councillors understand their leadership roles, Salga spokesperson Thabang Sikisi explains.
"It is a very extensive programme that takes new councillors through the various functions of municipalities," he said.
Sikise also said that they partnered with institutions of higher learning to equip new councillors with academic knowledge, like getting them accredited courses as well as formal qualifications.
A number of municipalities will be hung after the elections and Salga said it would be supporting them during the transition.
This article first appeared on EWN : Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga
