The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
Wits discovery: Homo Naledi's Child revealed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lee Burger, Paleoanthropologist and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence at Wits University - Reader In Human Evolution & Pu at Institute Of Human Evolution,
Today at 17:10
Election Results Build up - Curtain raiser
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 17:20
South African Novelist Damon Galgut Bags 2021 Booker Prize For 'The Promise'
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alison Lowry, Editor of Damon Galgut
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize. 4 November 2021 1:28 PM
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is... 4 November 2021 11:23 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Local
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres. 4 November 2021 1:50 PM
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivere... 4 November 2021 11:27 AM
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens' Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening. 4 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Business
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga

4 November 2021 11:23 AM
by Thando Kubheka
South African Local Government Association Salga
elections 2021

The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is held to empower newcomers through training.

JOHANNESBURG - Some first-time councillors are expected to lead various wards across the country and the government said that it had a responsibility to train and equip them with skills that would help to develop municipalities and improve service delivery.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) said that after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme was held to empower councillors through training.

Last month, Salga revealed that 62% of councillors lacked basic computer skills to perform tasks such as passing municipal budgets and these glaring deficiencies were picked up during lockdown.

Experts are also roped in to educate the councillors about municipal governance.

This is done to ensure that councillors understand their leadership roles, Salga spokesperson Thabang Sikisi explains.

"It is a very extensive programme that takes new councillors through the various functions of municipalities," he said.

Sikise also said that they partnered with institutions of higher learning to equip new councillors with academic knowledge, like getting them accredited courses as well as formal qualifications.

A number of municipalities will be hung after the elections and Salga said it would be supporting them during the transition.


This article first appeared on EWN : Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga




More from Elections

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Read More

'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'

3 November 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Read More

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Read More

'The numbers are looking low. It's not going to favour the big parties'

1 November 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.

Read More

SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot

1 November 2021 12:02 PM

Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.

Read More

DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead

1 November 2021 8:40 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.

Read More

ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers

22 October 2021 1:54 PM

The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.

Read More

Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities

17 October 2021 1:54 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

Read More

Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz

17 October 2021 12:56 PM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.

Read More

Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane

15 October 2021 4:01 PM

He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.

Read More

More from Local

Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel

4 November 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize.

Read More

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Read More

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Read More

The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

3 November 2021 5:28 PM

John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the country.

Read More

Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'

3 November 2021 3:30 PM

University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.

Read More arrow_forward

Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader

3 November 2021 12:18 PM

Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Read More arrow_forward

An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt

2 November 2021 3:41 PM

Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they work.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm

2 November 2021 3:27 PM

The power utility said that another unit at the Kusile power station also tripped, while two other units failed to return to service as anticipated.

Read More arrow_forward

