The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party looked set to deliver its worst-ever electoral performance since the end of apartheid, with support expected to dip below 50% in local government polls.
With more than half of the polling stations reporting after Monday’s fiercely contested elections, the ANC stood at slightly under 46% of the vote, according to electoral commission figures.
The municipal elections had been widely viewed as a referendum on the ANC, tainted by corruption and facing a backlash over poor stewardship of an ailing economy beset by chronically high unemployment, and on its uninterrupted 27 years in charge of Africa’s most industrialised nation.
The ANC has blamed the poor showing on the coronavirus pandemic, apathy and electricity blackouts imposed by the country’s energy utility Eskom.
The opposition remains fragmented, with its main rival, the Democratic Alliance, second on 23% in Tuesday's count and the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by Julius Malema, third with 10%.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and party stalwart Murphy Morobe tell Clement Manyathela.
We have tried in some areas to an effective opposition, in some areas we are still struggling. I think it is something we need to pay more attention to. If you look at places like the Western Cape, because there we have been pushed into opposition much earlier, our comrades have gained much more experience in playing that role. When it comes to places like Tshwane I think we are struggling because we have not been in opposition for many yearsPaul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress
We are facing this role carefully because I think we have been thrown into a period where it is inevitable that we will be in opposition in some of these municipalities. So, we will refine our approach of being an effective opposition because we won't be fighting ideological battles but will be fighting for efficiency in service delivery.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress
That is what we want our councillors to do. Good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions and so on.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress
What this outcome has shown, and that of the previous elections is that we have to accept that when we talk of a democratic dispensation, it is a system where people come in and some go out of office. I defer from using the word power because when one uses the word power it goes into people's heads that they then see themselves as being the powerful.Murphy Morobe, ANC stalwart
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Politics
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm
According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres.Read More
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'
Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening.Read More
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg.Read More
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba
Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.Read More
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC
Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.Read More
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.Read More