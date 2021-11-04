The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe





South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party looked set to deliver its worst-ever electoral performance since the end of apartheid, with support expected to dip below 50% in local government polls.

With more than half of the polling stations reporting after Monday’s fiercely contested elections, the ANC stood at slightly under 46% of the vote, according to electoral commission figures.

The municipal elections had been widely viewed as a referendum on the ANC, tainted by corruption and facing a backlash over poor stewardship of an ailing economy beset by chronically high unemployment, and on its uninterrupted 27 years in charge of Africa’s most industrialised nation.

The ANC has blamed the poor showing on the coronavirus pandemic, apathy and electricity blackouts imposed by the country’s energy utility Eskom.

The opposition remains fragmented, with its main rival, the Democratic Alliance, second on 23% in Tuesday's count and the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by Julius Malema, third with 10%.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and party stalwart Murphy Morobe tell Clement Manyathela.

We have tried in some areas to an effective opposition, in some areas we are still struggling. I think it is something we need to pay more attention to. If you look at places like the Western Cape, because there we have been pushed into opposition much earlier, our comrades have gained much more experience in playing that role. When it comes to places like Tshwane I think we are struggling because we have not been in opposition for many years Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress

We are facing this role carefully because I think we have been thrown into a period where it is inevitable that we will be in opposition in some of these municipalities. So, we will refine our approach of being an effective opposition because we won't be fighting ideological battles but will be fighting for efficiency in service delivery. Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress

That is what we want our councillors to do. Good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions and so on. Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-general - African National Congress

What this outcome has shown, and that of the previous elections is that we have to accept that when we talk of a democratic dispensation, it is a system where people come in and some go out of office. I defer from using the word power because when one uses the word power it goes into people's heads that they then see themselves as being the powerful. Murphy Morobe, ANC stalwart

Listen below for the full interview...