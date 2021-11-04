Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel
South African author Damon Galgut has won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction for his novel The Promise.
The Promise is his ninth book and follows the decline of one South African family over four decades from the apartheid era to the present day.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha about this win.
Damon is only the third South African to ever win the Booker prize. And this prize has been going for a long time.Fourie Botha, Publisher for local fiction - PRH
The book is a smashing novel, it's a book that you can re-read and it will dazzle you.Fourie Botha, Publisher for local fiction - PRH
Listen to the full interview below:
