LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm
The Electoral Commission of South Africa will release the local government elections results at 6pm today.
According to the EIC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres (ROCs) under the control of the electoral commission: one national ROC based in Pretoria, Tshwane, and one provincial ROC in each province.
702 will broadcast the results live.
THE COUNTING PROCESS— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 4, 2021
Counting normally takes place at the voting station where the votes are cast. Party agents, independent ward candidate agents and observers oversee the entire counting and results process and are present at all times. pic.twitter.com/mUjJSyu9oC
More from Politics
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions.Read More
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'
Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening.Read More
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg.Read More
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba
Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.Read More
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC
Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.Read More
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.Read More