The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
Wits discovery: Homo Naledi's Child revealed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lee Burger, Paleoanthropologist and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence at Wits University - Reader In Human Evolution & Pu at Institute Of Human Evolution,
Today at 17:10
Election Results Build up - Curtain raiser
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 17:20
South African Novelist Damon Galgut Bags 2021 Booker Prize For 'The Promise'
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alison Lowry, Editor of Damon Galgut
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize. 4 November 2021 1:28 PM
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is... 4 November 2021 11:23 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres. 4 November 2021 1:50 PM
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivere... 4 November 2021 11:27 AM
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens' Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening. 4 November 2021 8:08 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:31 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm

4 November 2021 1:50 PM
by Tlou Legodi
IEC
Electoral Commission of South Africa
2021 local government elections

According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa will release the local government elections results at 6pm today.

According to the EIC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres (ROCs) under the control of the electoral commission: one national ROC based in Pretoria, Tshwane, and one provincial ROC in each province.

702 will broadcast the results live.




More from Politics

The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe

4 November 2021 11:27 AM

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions.

'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'

4 November 2021 8:08 AM

Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening.

Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'

4 November 2021 7:26 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'

3 November 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

3 November 2021 4:22 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg.

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

3 November 2021 12:36 PM

Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.

Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC

3 November 2021 12:26 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey.

Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader

3 November 2021 12:18 PM

Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.

'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'

3 November 2021 8:05 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center.

