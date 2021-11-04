LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm





The Electoral Commission of South Africa will release the local government elections results at 6pm today.

According to the EIC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres (ROCs) under the control of the electoral commission: one national ROC based in Pretoria, Tshwane, and one provincial ROC in each province.

702 will broadcast the results live.

THE COUNTING PROCESS

Counting normally takes place at the voting station where the votes are cast. Party agents, independent ward candidate agents and observers oversee the entire counting and results process and are present at all times. pic.twitter.com/mUjJSyu9oC — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 4, 2021