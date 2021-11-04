LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini announced the results of the 2021 local government elections on Thursday evening.
Mashinini said there are 66 hung councils where no political party won a majority vote.
Out of 213 municipalities the ANC achieved a majority in 161 municipalities.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) emerged with a majority in 13 municipalities.
Coming in third was the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with a majority in 10 municipalities.
Mashinini said out of the 26.1 million registered voters, 2.3 million had cast their ballots.
He noted that the Commission had cleared over 280 objections and declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair.
The fact that we are here today, having delivered these elections is an achievement we should all be proud of as a nation. Our thriving, vibrant and maturing democracy has indeed withstood the test thrown at it.Glen Mashinini, Chairperson - Electoral Commission
See the breakdown for metros and cities below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
Source : GCIS
More from Politics
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.Read More
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm
According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres.Read More
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions.Read More
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'
Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening.Read More
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg.Read More
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba
Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.Read More
More from Local
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.Read More
Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel
Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize.Read More
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga
The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is held to empower newcomers through training.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'
John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the country.Read More
Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'
University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.Read More
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA
'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.Read More