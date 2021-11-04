'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
The people have spoken. Those in whom they have placed their trust – the elected councillors – now need to get down to work.President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address on Thursday evening after the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results of the 2021 local government elections.
On behalf of the country, he thanked the more than 12 million South Africans who voted, for strengthening our democracy.
Citing the record 325 political parties who campaigned and more than 1,500 independent candidates vying for office, Ramaphosa said this is a sign that multi-party politics is flourishing in the country.
He emphasized the need for elected officials to be accountable.
It also advances openness and transparency... and affirms the principle that leaders must be chosen by the people and that leaders should also be accountable to the people who choose them.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Over the past few weeks, we have all spent time with South Africans from all walks of life... They told us about their need for houses, of their frustration with electricity cuts, of feeling unsafe because of crime and also of their despondency after years of not working.President Cyril Ramaphosa
At the same time many have also told us about some of the good work that municipalities, supported by dedicated councillors, are doing in their communities... They also gave us advice on how we can do things a lot better.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The president repeated that communities want their representatives to be responsive and accountable.
He said local government must be a force for good, for development and progress.
To achieve a better era, leaders must put aside their differences and work together in a spirit of partnership, the President emphasized.
Watch his address below:
Announcement of the Final Results of the 2021 Municipal Elections https://t.co/Qiz1k3tFaw— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 4, 2021
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr0ZE01LioY
More from Politics
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm
According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres.Read More
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions.Read More
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'
Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening.Read More
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg.Read More
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba
Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday.Read More
More from Local
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel
Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize.Read More
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga
The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is held to empower newcomers through training.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'
John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the country.Read More
Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'
University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.Read More
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader
Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA
'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.Read More