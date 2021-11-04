'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR





President Cyril Ramaphosa at the announcement of results of the 2021 local government elections. Image: Screengrab from EWN live feed on YouTube.

The people have spoken. Those in whom they have placed their trust – the elected councillors – now need to get down to work. President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address on Thursday evening after the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results of the 2021 local government elections.

On behalf of the country, he thanked the more than 12 million South Africans who voted, for strengthening our democracy.

Citing the record 325 political parties who campaigned and more than 1,500 independent candidates vying for office, Ramaphosa said this is a sign that multi-party politics is flourishing in the country.

He emphasized the need for elected officials to be accountable.

It also advances openness and transparency... and affirms the principle that leaders must be chosen by the people and that leaders should also be accountable to the people who choose them. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Over the past few weeks, we have all spent time with South Africans from all walks of life... They told us about their need for houses, of their frustration with electricity cuts, of feeling unsafe because of crime and also of their despondency after years of not working. President Cyril Ramaphosa

At the same time many have also told us about some of the good work that municipalities, supported by dedicated councillors, are doing in their communities... They also gave us advice on how we can do things a lot better. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The president repeated that communities want their representatives to be responsive and accountable.

He said local government must be a force for good, for development and progress.

To achieve a better era, leaders must put aside their differences and work together in a spirit of partnership, the President emphasized.

Watch his address below:

Announcement of the Final Results of the 2021 Municipal Elections https://t.co/Qiz1k3tFaw — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 4, 2021

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR