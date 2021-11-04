'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
- The ruling ANC has slipped below 50% of the vote for the first time during the 2021 local government election
- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says introspection is required from the party and then it must do exactly what the people of South Africa have told it to do
Clement Manyathela interviews the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, after the results announcement for the municipal elections that saw the ANC slip below 50% of the vote for the first time.
The first thing of importance says Mapisa-Nqakula, is that the election was free and fair.
South Africans were able to express their will. South Africans have spoken.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
RELATED: 'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
Now the most important thing is for politicians to listen to what the people have asked them to do, which is to forge unity and common purpose she says.
... and even as people are negotiating coalitions they should do so, and put aside our egos and look at what is in the best interests of the South African people.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
Manyathela asks what is the best way for the legislature to hold elected officials accountable given the mess we've seen in many municipalities.
I don't think there was no accountability, but rather that we need to tighten up. There's a need to intensify that oversight.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
One of the most important issues for me is public participation by Parliament, because when you do that you are able to monitor and exercise oversight... Just because right now there is the whole hullabaloo about coalitions I don't want us to create an impression that there hasn't been oversight.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
There has been oversight. What it means though now, is that we have to tighten it, we have to ensure that our Members of Parliament are on the ground. We have to strengthen and tighten our constituency offices and through those we'll be able to know what the challenges of our people are and what it is that Parliament can do to assist...Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
Lessons to take away from this election result include how important it is to listen to what people have to say and to humble yourself, she says.
It's important to humble ourselves before the South African people... I regret what has happened... We cannot say 'freedom in our lifetime' and quickly we see that freedom slipping away from us during this period.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
I think we just need to do an introspection and humble ourselves, accept where we have committed mistakes and push on and move forward. For me it's about the struggle of the people of South Africa - our people have spoken; let us do exactly what they instructed us to do.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
More from Politics
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.Read More
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.Read More
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm
According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres.Read More
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions.Read More
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'
Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening.Read More
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
More from Local
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.Read More
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.Read More
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel
Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize.Read More
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga
The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is held to empower newcomers through training.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'
John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the country.Read More
Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'
University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.Read More