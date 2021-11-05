Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM : Friday File : Vilafonte
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - co-founder and Managing Partner at Vilafonté.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level' DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time. 4 November 2021 9:32 PM
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening. 4 November 2021 8:20 PM
View all Local
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga reflects on the local government elections. 5 November 2021 7:14 AM
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13 The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening. 4 November 2021 7:13 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:35 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Entertainment
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
World

R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy'

5 November 2021 7:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
Climate change
Coal

Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal.

South Africa has struck a R131 billion deal with the US, UK, France, Germany and the EU to accelerate its shift away from coal towards renewables and support coal workers and coal communities.

The deal will see the country transition to a low-carbon economy and climate resilient society.

What does this deal mean?

RELATED: The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

Bongani Bingwa chats to Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa to give more insight on the deal.

He says South Africa is facing a real challenge on how it will move from where it is currently towards renewable energy.

These rich countries are not doing us a favour, they caused builder up of gases in the atmosphere, so they are fulfilling their obligation. We are not getting this money for free, it is a loan.

Vally Moosa, Deputy chair - Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission

The money will go towards financing larger scale renewable energy, he adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:




5 November 2021 7:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
Climate change
Coal

More from Politics

Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga

5 November 2021 7:14 AM

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga reflects on the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'

4 November 2021 10:38 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'

4 November 2021 9:32 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR

4 November 2021 8:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13

4 November 2021 7:13 PM

The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm

4 November 2021 1:50 PM

According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe

4 November 2021 11:27 AM

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'

4 November 2021 8:08 AM

Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'

4 November 2021 7:26 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit

1 November 2021 1:30 PM

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the shortage of vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'

26 October 2021 6:57 PM

'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?

21 October 2021 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money can benefit South African small businesses

15 October 2021 8:06 AM

Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga

Politics

R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy'

Politics World

'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Beijing shuts roads, playgrounds amid heavy smog after coal spike

5 November 2021 10:18 AM

Too early to say if election day had impact on COVID infections - Health Dept

5 November 2021 9:48 AM

IEC urges new and returning councillors to be honest and ethical

5 November 2021 8:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA