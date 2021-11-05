Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga





Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini on Thursday night announced the results of the 2021 local government elections.

Mashinini said there are 66 hung councils where no political party won a majority vote and out of 213 municipalities the African National Congress (ANC) achieved a majority in 161 municipalities.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) emerged with a majority in 13 municipalities and coming in third was the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with a majority in 10 municipalities.

With the elections done and dusted, what happens now?

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga joins Bongani Bingwa to reflect on the election outcome.

We saw dispersion of political support across political parties and the word that characterised this election was disenchantment. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Politicians must realise that they didn't convince voters on their own therefore they cannot throw ultimatums, he adds.

They should consider public interest in negotiating these coalitions. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Listen below to the full conversation: