[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral
Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a woman caught trying to steal a cellphone explaining why she was stealing goes viral.
Watch the video of the attempt below:
Watch below as the woman explains why she tried to steal the phone:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277539_young-woman-holding-phone-in-hands-reading-message-news-browsing-internet-online-mobile-apps-using-d.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More