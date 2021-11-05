Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral

5 November 2021 8:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral

Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a woman caught trying to steal a cellphone explaining why she was stealing goes viral.

Watch the video of the attempt below:

Watch below as the woman explains why she tried to steal the phone:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




