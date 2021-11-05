[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a woman caught trying to steal a cellphone explaining why she was stealing goes viral.

Watch the video of the attempt below:

Watch below as the woman explains why she tried to steal the phone:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: