[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral

South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of South African girls putting their own spin on the Power Puff Girls theme song, goes viral.

Watch the video below:

This brought me unspeakable joy pls 💕 pic.twitter.com/bTMwBFkaH8 — W. E. B. Du Boyz II Men (@Takon_dwa) November 3, 2021

