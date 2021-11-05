Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart'
How do you celebrate your employees?
What are the good things your employer has done for you?
Today we look at contributions by parents, their employers and Good Samaritans who had an impact on our lives.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Lindiwe Shibambo, founder and managing director of Maid4U, for more.
I was one of those black domestic workers. The employers were proud of what I was doing and surprised at why I was doing domestic work at my age. I told them about my background. I had good matric results. They gave me more work to do overtime so that the following year I could enrol at university. I now have my company and they have become part of my family.Lindiwe Shibambo, Founder and managing director of Maid4U
I am one of those people who were helped by their parent's employers. They gave me R1000 to register at Unisa in 1983. I am now a surgeon.Keneth Sebana, Caller
My parents' employers helped me. I am now an advocate. Their daughter is in the UK and we communicate. The mother and I are still in touch. Their help contributed to what I was able to achieve.Jan, Caller
The family I am working for has taught me how to drive. I now have my own car and I drive myself around. They even take care care of my son who is five years old.Anna, Domestic worker
Listen below for the full interview...
