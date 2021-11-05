Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
The independent candidate coalitions in Eastern Cape: The success of Makana coalition
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Philip Machanick PR Councillor
Today at 15:16
EWN: Rosemary Ndlovu gets 6 life sentences
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Eskom announced Stage 4 power cuts will begin at 2pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Today at 15:50
Warning over ‘extremely low’ wine production in Europe due to bad weather
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Fridjhon
Today at 16:10
Elections 2021: ANC weighing options ahead of coalition talks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Mashatile
Today at 16:20
HEALA proposes a junk food tax ahead of the Mid-term budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nzama Mbalati, Programmes Manager at Healthy Living Alliance
Today at 16:50
Lily Mine inquest: Witness claims 'negligence' could have caused mine collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Harry Mazibuko
Today at 17:10
Newcomer Patriotic Alliance has carved out poor and marginalised coloured communities to secure a position as kingmaker in councils across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kenny Kunene - Secretary General at Patriotic Alliance
Today at 18:09
[confirmed] Discovery Covid-19 study
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM : Friday File : Vilafonte
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - co-founder and Managing Partner at Vilafonté.
IT GETS WORSE: Eskom now moves power cuts to Stage 4 Eskom says this is due to the shutdown of three generating units at Kendal Power station among other reasons. 5 November 2021 10:47 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level' DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time. 4 November 2021 9:32 PM
View all Local
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections' Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the trainin... 5 November 2021 1:23 PM
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years' Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance. 5 November 2021 12:05 PM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:35 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Entertainment
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
IT GETS WORSE: Eskom now moves power cuts to Stage 4

5 November 2021 10:47 AM
by Zanele Zama
Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

Eskom says this is due to the shutdown of three generating units at Kendal Power station among other reasons.

Eskom has escalated loadshedding to stage 4.

The power utility Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue until 05:00 on Monday.

Eskom says this is due to the shutdown of three generating units at Kendal Power station among other reasons.




More from Local

'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'

4 November 2021 10:38 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.

'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'

4 November 2021 9:32 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.

'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR

4 November 2021 8:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.

LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13

4 November 2021 7:13 PM

The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.

Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel

4 November 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize.

Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga

4 November 2021 11:23 AM

The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is held to empower newcomers through training.

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

3 November 2021 5:28 PM

John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the country.

Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor'

3 November 2021 3:30 PM

University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase.

