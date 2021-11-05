IT GETS WORSE: Eskom now moves power cuts to Stage 4
Eskom has escalated loadshedding to stage 4.
The power utility Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue until 05:00 on Monday.
Eskom says this is due to the shutdown of three generating units at Kendal Power station among other reasons.
