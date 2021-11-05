



Political parties are in talks for coalition governments.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa announced on Thursday night that 66 municipalities are hung.

New kid on the block ActionSA surprised many people and got 15 seats in Ekurhuleni while clinching 44 seats in the City of Johannesburg.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about the party's performance.

If you look at South African politics over the decade or two, there has been a number of new political parties that have come on the scene and they've sort of come and gone. Parties like AgangSA, COPE etc. Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

The problem with those parties, they were essentially established around one personality and they do well when they land there is a big fuss but over time they fade away. Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

Having a party that revolves by and large around one or two personalities is that it's much easier to control, there are small people in charge, they have a similar mindset. The minute you start winning seats then you have a number of people to manage. It is a test that Herman Mashaba has never had before. Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

Reflecting on the Democratic Alliance, Van Onselen says looking at the party holistically, these elections were terrible.

There was a profound setback, it lost 6% from 2016 and that's a real problem for a party that trying to establish itself as a national alternative. Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

It does better in local elections than in national elections. The real test for the DA is in the next five years. Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

Listen to the full interview below: