'The real test for the DA is in the next five years'
Political parties are in talks for coalition governments.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa announced on Thursday night that 66 municipalities are hung.
New kid on the block ActionSA surprised many people and got 15 seats in Ekurhuleni while clinching 44 seats in the City of Johannesburg.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about the party's performance.
If you look at South African politics over the decade or two, there has been a number of new political parties that have come on the scene and they've sort of come and gone. Parties like AgangSA, COPE etc.Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research
The problem with those parties, they were essentially established around one personality and they do well when they land there is a big fuss but over time they fade away.Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research
Having a party that revolves by and large around one or two personalities is that it's much easier to control, there are small people in charge, they have a similar mindset. The minute you start winning seats then you have a number of people to manage. It is a test that Herman Mashaba has never had before.Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research
Reflecting on the Democratic Alliance, Van Onselen says looking at the party holistically, these elections were terrible.
There was a profound setback, it lost 6% from 2016 and that's a real problem for a party that trying to establish itself as a national alternative.Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research
It does better in local elections than in national elections. The real test for the DA is in the next five years.Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Politics
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'
Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the training of electoral staff, voters' roll and logistics.Read More
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy'
Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal.Read More
Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga reflects on the local government elections.Read More
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.Read More
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.Read More
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.Read More
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm
According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres.Read More
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivered, not just bickering about positions.Read More