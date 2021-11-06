Streaming issues? Report here
I wanna take my music beyond borders and see what's out there - Samantha Mogwe

6 November 2021 10:24 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
#702unplugged
Samantha Mogwe

The Botswana musician told Azania Mosaka that sometimes artists get very comfortable in their bubble of creating amazing music but lose touch with burning issues.

We take you beyond the South African borders and head westwards to Botswana and introduce you to Samantha Mogwe.

She is a singer-songwriter whose sound is a mix of RnB and neo-soul.

The musician told Azania Moaska on #702 Unplugged that

I've been doing music for about six years but before then when I was in my teens I was forced to it by joining competitions because I am really shy, even though people don't believe me but I am. What I am trying to do now is to go beyond the borders and see what's out there.

Samantha Mogwe, Musician

We work from home, this is the new reality. My family growing and healthy especially since we are going through a very difficult time with COVID-19, so every single day I am constantly counting blessings. Personally, I don't just want to survive because I don't think it's healthy to be in survival mode for so long and I try to find ways to thrive and be fine mentally, physically, psychologically and spiritually. We fight for our peace.

Samantha Mogwe, Musician

I think I've personally grown as much as I can in Botswana. My mom is from Zambia even though now she has the documentation of Botswana and speaks Setswana and everything but I've got to a point where I wanna go beyond the borders and cross into South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia. Zambia is also on the plan as well as a bit of East Africa.

Samantha Mogwe, Musician

The times that we live as well as social media and platforms that really allow for that us there is really no excuse in this day and age especially when you've got access to the internet for you really not thinking just regionally but globally so. The blueprint is there, it just has to do with us rolling out that plan.

Samantha Mogwe, Musician

The radio career followed. People think being on the radio is easy. It's easy from the outside. Going to radio was also to grow myself because I realised the importance of not only communicating to an audience about music and what it takes to support our local music in Botswana but also knowing what is happening in terms of current affairs. It gives me an appreciation of why we are having power cuts, why is there no water supply in certain areas, why are we dealing with such high cases of rape.

Samantha Mogwe, Musician

Sometimes we as artists get very comfortable in our bubble of creating amazing music because it is a safe place but sometimes you lose touch with the reality of what is going on on the ground.

Samantha Mogwe, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...




