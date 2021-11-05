There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'
Now that the local government elections are done, how did the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) fare?
How do we deem elections free and fair and can we say that these elections were? There has been a lot of criticism particularly from the Democratic Alliance about how the IEC performed.
Last night we heard from the IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo saying the Human Sciences Research Council shows that 95% of South Africans thought the elections were free and fair.
How do we gauge this?
Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane
What the Constitutional Court said on this matter is that there is no international standard to make a determination as to whether the elections were free and fair and that the most important thing is to look into this process within a context.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
I don't think the commission is being truthful when they say they had 42 days, they had five years to prepare for these elections. But we have to accept that their preparations were interrupted by quite a number of things, including the court cases and the fact that the Constitutional Court could not grant them the postponement.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
But they had five years to prepare for these elections. They knew that in terms of Section 159 of the Constitution that the municipal council's term is five years and to have an election within 90 days after that term. However, they themselves have conceded that there have been quite a number of problems and challenges.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
They are going to sit down and reflect on those issues and the issue of the electoral staff being trained and not understanding the processes, the voter's roll being credible (there are quite a number of people who did not appear on the voters' roll yet vote), the logistics, those are the areas they are going to focus on to ensure that these things don't recur going forward.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
