'At least about ten people suffer from stroke every hour in SA'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi tells Refiloe Mpakanyane that about 25,000 people lose their lives annually due to stroke in South Africa.
A stroke is basically a clinical condition whereby the blood supply to a part of the brain is either interrupted or reduced causing the brain tissue not to get enough oxygen causing the cells to die in that part of the brain.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
It is a medical emergency because what we now know is that the earlier the treatment the better the outcomes. The majority of these strokes are a result of a clot within the blood system.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
He adds that the issue of lifestyle is a huge risk factor.
For people who have weight challenges, either overweight or obese it's a big risk factor. Being physically inactive is a big risk factor, people who binge drink or drink heavily is a big risk factor.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Dr Nyati says the early common symptoms are facial paralysis, arms and legs.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/icu_coma.html?oriSearch=teenage+boy+hospital+bed&sti=o7ces8eiz9m2dks4qo|&mediapopup=50696897
