How parents can help students remain focused during exams





The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says parents should help their children to remain focused during exams as much as possible.

Kriel says the main focus for the students in the household should be on the main exams and that should be what they worry about.

When you are in matric, anxiety and depression are real. Parents must watch out for that and know there are support systems out there. Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education

It's not too late to earn that one or two extra marks in your exam paper that may mean you pass or fail. Put in your focus and say this is my focus and this is what I'm going to focus on. Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education

Listen to the full interview below: