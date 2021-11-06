It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom





Eskom announced on Friday that we would move to Stage 4 power cuts until Saturday morning with Stage 2 continuing beyond the weekend, another catalogue of the utility's plants that are not working as they should.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told John Perlman more about the costs involved.

Each open cycle gas turbine which generates 150 megawatts costs Eskom R500,000 per hour and you have a maximum of 20. If you ran all 20 at once they will cost you R10-million per hour. That is the expenditure whenever you have to ... burn diesel to produce electricity. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

We are within budget at this moment of the diesel bill at around R4-billion that has to be run for the year but that is money we should not at all be burning on diesel. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

We do have the budget but the monies are slow to be released due to the many governance processes and of course due to there simply not being there enough. We are able to repair and get the spares, not as fast as would like and as we should. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

