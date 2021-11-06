Streaming issues? Report here
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates

6 November 2021 7:58 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Soweto derby
DStv Premiership

Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log.

It's a jubulaition in Naturena as Kaizer Chiefs beat their Soweto Rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the DStv premiership.

Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log.

The showdown took happened at FNB Stadium on Saturday.





