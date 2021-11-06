Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates





It's a jubulaition in Naturena as Kaizer Chiefs beat their Soweto Rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the DStv premiership.

Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log.

The showdown took happened at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Full Time’| #KC 2 : 1 #OP



Congratulations to the DStv Man of the Match: Njabulo Blom!



The Derby Where Legends Are Made!#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/7cum3bx4x9 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 6, 2021