Concerns around lack of black stem cell donors
The South African Bone Marrow Registry says only 10% of black South Africans are registered as bone marrow stem cell donors.
Each year an estimated 4000 new cases of blood disorders such as leukaemia and lymphoma occur in South Africa.
The chance of survival for such patients is often slim due to a lack of donors.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SA Bone Marrow Registry deputy director Jane Ward about this.
So, 99% of the time we do peripheral blood stem cell collection, this involves the donor receiving granulocyte colony-stimulating factor five days before the collection. This injection stimulates the bone marrow in the big bones to produce more stem cells.Jane Ward, Deputy Director - SA Bone Marrow Registry
These stem cells are then forced into the bloodstream and that is why some doners might feel a little bit of pain, headache and flu-like symptoms which is normal. The process takes about 4 to 6 hoursJane Ward, Deputy Director - SA Bone Marrow Registry
Ward says the other blood products are given back to you.
The chances of finding a match are more likely within your ethnic group background. The more people of colour, the more chances of you find a match within that ethnic group.Jane Ward, Deputy Director - SA Bone Marrow Registry
We don't drill into your bones which is what people think of when they think of bone marrow stem cell donations.Jane Ward, Deputy Director - SA Bone Marrow Registry
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0111908/jarun011190800115/129451031-blood-sample-tube-contain-with-stem-cell.jpg
