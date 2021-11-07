No such thing as 'best' medical plan, says certified financial planner





It's that time of the year where most medical aid schemes offer their members choices to change their plans.

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says there are many plans to choose from and it makes choosing the appropriate plan more difficult.

He tells Refiloe Mpakanyane more.

You have a difficult choice to make on what plan is going to be appropriate for next year. There isn't such a thing as the best plan. The only way you are going to find out what is best is when you look back after a year to see what actual medical costs and funding you needed were there. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

We've got this difficult problem now where we've got to decide what are my likely expenses and needs for this coming year and medical aid is real tricky one. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

To predict future medical costs is also a tricky one. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

