Load shedding to continue throughout the whole week

Eskom says load shedding stage two will continue throughout the week from 05:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Saturday.

The power utility says this is due to insufficient generation capacity and the inability to replenish emergency reserves over the weekend.

In a statement, the power utility says it apologies for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding.

