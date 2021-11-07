Load shedding to continue throughout the whole week
Eskom says load shedding stage two will continue throughout the week from 05:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Saturday.
The power utility says this is due to insufficient generation capacity and the inability to replenish emergency reserves over the weekend.
In a statement, the power utility says it apologies for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 7, 2021
Regretfully, Stage 2 loadshedding will continue throughout the week from 05:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/sfh1mtO3yi
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
