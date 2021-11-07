I am happy about 'The Wife' cast - Dudu Busani-Dube
Author and Publisher Dudu Busani-Dube says she was expecting the reaction the cast of 'The wife' received.
Adapted from the famous Hlomu The Wife book series, the Showmax series is expected to air on 11 November.
The book series began with Hlomu The Wife, which started as a blog in 2014 and was later published. It was followed by Zandile The Resolute, Naledi His Love, Iqunga and Mess.
Readers are waiting for the last book of the series.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Busani-Dube talks about her upside of failure.
I was very anxious on the 14th when we were going to announce the cast. I had already met the cast and I am happy with them they are talented people.Dudu Busani-Dube, Author and Publisher
I know my people, we started from humble beginnings, from selling my book from the boot of my car, so I expected them to react a certain way to the cast. They wanted the impossible. You can do anything with a book. When you are writing fiction you can do anything.Dudu Busani-Dube, Author and Publisher
It was impossible for us to go find people who look like that and are actors. It got a little hectic, I don't think the reaction was too bad.Dudu Busani-Dube, Author and Publisher
Listen to the full interview below:
