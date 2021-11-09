Streaming issues? Report here
How to beat load shedding and power up your home for a greener/ brighter future

9 November 2021 10:26 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Load shedding
Solar power
Innovation
Huawei
AI
tech
Huawei tech
digital power

With unpredictable power supply, more South Africans are looking to source reliable power for their homes.

A growing number of South Africans are looking for alternatives to power their homes and make them less reliant on Eskom.

On top of the ongoing power crisis, the global movement towards green energy is persuading South African consumers to be more conscious about their carbon footprint.

Solar power generation could be the key to ending load shedding disruptions in your home and adopting greener living for a sustainable energy future.

Solar innovation is on the rise – here’s what you should know

The Department of Energy says solar energy is the most readily accessible resource in the country and analysts predict that the solar energy market in South Africa will see significant growth in the next five years.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) technology converts sunlight directly into electricity to power homes and businesses. Solar energy is a reliable, cost-effective choice because of the constant energy generation from the sun.

South Africa currently has the continent’s most developed PV market, according to a recent report by the South African PV Industry Association (SAPVIA).

“With the low tariffs and rapid build times, solar PV remains the technology of choice in meeting the country’s electricity requirements,” SAPVIA COO Niveshen Govender said in a statement.

As the uptake in solar PV technology increases, companies with the most innovative solutions will be market leaders in the fast-growing sector.

Go solar with Huawei and take back your power

Top global tech company Huawei is leading the charge with its a fully-digitalised Smart PV Solution, Huawei FusionSolar®.

The ICT and network energy solution provider has invested in advanced PV solutions to provide tech-driven solar generation.

Huawei FusionSolar® includes sophisticated smart solar inverters embedded with intelligent management technology for optimal generation and energy storage.

You can power your home during the day, make use of the energy storage system at night and enjoy electricity backup for critical loads during power outages.

In addition to serving the commercial and utility market, Huawei FusionSolar® product suite also caters to the residential property sector and private homeowners.

The end-to-end energy storage system allows the solar energy to be used, stored, or fed back to the grid.

Not only is it smart, safe and reliable, but it also delivers increased yields whilst reducing operations and maintenance costs.

You can learn more about Huawei FusionSolar® installation options here and here.

Watch the video below for more insight into what Huawei FusionSolar® has to offer:




