'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'
The Medical Protection Society (MPS) and eight other professional organisations have written a letter to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.
They are requesting the law to be changed citing that it is too easy for doctors be charged with culpable homicide if a patient dies.
Africa Melane on 702 Breakfast chats to South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee to give more insight on the matter.
Criminal investigations and charges following a death of a patient, are becoming much more common under the alleged culpable homicide.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
She says instead of inquests and investigations, arrests and prosecutions are made.
She adds that death is unfortunate and sometimes unavoidable.
We believe that adverse events should not be criminalised. We need inquest and investigations by the appropriate authorities.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sudok1/sudok11811/sudok1181100068/113944279-medical-equipment-on-the-background-of-group-of-health-workers-in-the-icu-.jpg
More from Politics
We are prepared to be effective opposition if coalition talks don't work - DA
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube gives an update on possible coalition partners after the local government elections.Read More
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance
Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voting stations are not hardcore party supporters.Read More
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'
Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the training of electoral staff, voters' roll and logistics.Read More
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance.Read More
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy'
Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal.Read More
Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga reflects on the local government elections.Read More
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.Read More
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.Read More
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.Read More
More from Local
I am happy about 'The Wife' cast - Dudu Busani-Dube
Azania Mosaka speaks to Author and Publisher Dudu Busani-Dube about the upcoming series and her upside of failure.Read More
Load shedding to continue throughout the whole week
Eskom says it apologies for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding.Read More
No such thing as 'best' medical plan, says certified financial planner
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the difficulty of changing medical aid plans.Read More
Concerns around lack of black stem cell donors
SA Bone Marrow Registry deputy director Jane Ward talks about the need to be a bone marrow stem cell donor.Read More
How parents can help students remain focused during exams
The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says parents should look out for anxiety and depression in their children.Read More
It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom
Power utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom is within budget at the moment of the diesel bill at about R4-billion.Read More
Convicted serial killer Nomia Ndlovu showed no remorse, says judge
The judge in the case of convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu says she failed to show any remorse towards the families of her victims.Read More
'At least about ten people suffer from stroke every hour in SA'
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about stroke awareness.Read More
Serial killer Nomia Ndlovu handed six life sentences
She was found guilty last month on six counts of murder, attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.Read More