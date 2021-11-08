'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'





The Medical Protection Society (MPS) and eight other professional organisations have written a letter to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

They are requesting the law to be changed citing that it is too easy for doctors be charged with culpable homicide if a patient dies.

Africa Melane on 702 Breakfast chats to South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee to give more insight on the matter.

Criminal investigations and charges following a death of a patient, are becoming much more common under the alleged culpable homicide. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

She says instead of inquests and investigations, arrests and prosecutions are made.

She adds that death is unfortunate and sometimes unavoidable.

We believe that adverse events should not be criminalised. We need inquest and investigations by the appropriate authorities. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

Listen below to the full conversation: